Japan begins 20th Fukushima wastewater discharge into sea

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Japan on Monday began a new round of discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, marking the 20th such release since the controversial operation started in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), the latest discharge phase, scheduled to run through June 19, will release about 7,800 tonnes of treated wastewater into the sea, containing approximately 1.3 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium.

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was severely damaged on March 11, 2011, when a magnitude 9 earthquake and subsequent tsunami triggered core meltdowns, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident — the highest classification on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.

Despite opposition from local fishermen, residents, and some members of the international community, ocean discharge of treated water from the plant began in August 2023. Since then, TEPCO has completed 19 prior releases, with nearly 150,000 tonnes of wastewater already discharged into the sea.

News.Az