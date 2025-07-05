Death toll from Karachi building collapse rises to 17

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the collapse of a five-story residential building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi has climbed to 17, rescue officials confirmed Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan, life detection equipment indicates that at least 10 more people may still be alive under the rubble, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rescue efforts have been ongoing for over 20 hours, involving more than 100 personnel, cranes, lifters, ambulances, and disaster response vehicles.

The building, located in the Lyari neighborhood, collapsed on Friday, sparking panic in the densely populated area.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab told that authorities had previously declared the building dangerous and had ordered residents to vacate. An investigation has been launched into the collapse, and nearby structures are being inspected for safety concerns.

Rescue teams expect the operation may continue for another 7 to 8 hours.

