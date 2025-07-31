News.az
News
Death Toll
Tag:
Death Toll
Death toll in Philippine landfill landslide rises to 13
13 Jan 2026-19:33
Fire at Indonesian retirement home leaves 16 dead
29 Dec 2025-23:42
Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 600, with 2,600 injured
01 Dec 2025-23:54
Flood death toll in southern Thailand climbs to 162
29 Nov 2025-15:36
Indonesia landslide death toll climbs to 16
17 Nov 2025-18:59
Rio de Janeiro raises death toll from police raid to 132
29 Oct 2025-19:59
Taliban reports sharp rise in earthquake deaths in eastern Afghanistan
04 Sep 2025-18:43
At least 20 dead, 134 injured in factory blast in Russia’s Ryazan
18 Aug 2025-09:35
Death toll climbs as wildfires rage across southern Europe
16 Aug 2025-18:08
Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 291 lives, leave 698 injured
31 Jul 2025-23:39
