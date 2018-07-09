Death toll from passenger train crash in Turkey climbs to 24, over 300 injured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the train crash.

The number of people who died in a railroad accident in Turkey has reached 24, while 338 others were injured, CNN Turk reported on Monday citing Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag.

Several cars of a passenger train traveling from Uzunkopru, Edirne province, to Istanbul went off rails near Sarilar village of Tekirdag’s Corlu district.

