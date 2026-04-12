USA Carlos Ulberg critiques Jiri Prochazka’s performance following UFC 327 knockout

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In a stunning display of resilience at UFC 327, New Zealander Carlos "Black Jag" Ulberg was crowned the new Light Heavyweight Champion after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the first round on April 11, 2026.

The victory was particularly remarkable as Ulberg appeared to suffer a torn ACL early in the bout, leaving him visibly compromised and struggling to move before landing the fight-ending left hook, News.Az reports, citing Mmamania.

The post-fight conversation has been dominated by Prochazka’s decision to hesitate when he realized Ulberg was injured—a choice the former champion later attributed to "mercy."

Ulberg, however, flatly rejected that narrative during the post-fight press conference, labeling the hesitation a critical tactical error. He argued that in a championship fight, showing mercy is simply a mistake, stating that he would never have done the same and that a fighter must do whatever is necessary to secure the title.

While the win marks the pinnacle of Ulberg's career, it may come with a heavy price. The "Black Jag" admitted that he had to adapt his game plan on the fly to compensate for his unstable knee, focusing on staying calm and waiting for Prochazka to walk into his range. Although he is now the undisputed champion, the severity of his knee injury suggests he may be sidelined for the rest of 2026, leaving the division's future in a state of flux.

News.Az