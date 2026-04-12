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The CEO of SpaceX and owner of X, Elon Musk, on Sunday criticised his birth country’s government, claiming that Starlink is being denied an operating licence on the basis that he is not Black.

In a series of posts on his X handle, the South Africa-born billionaire referenced ongoing regulatory hurdles tied to the country’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment policies, News.Az reports, citing Punchng.

He claimed the post-apartheid rules require telecommunications licensees to have at least 30 per cent ownership by historically disadvantaged groups, primarily Black South Africans, women, and people with disabilities.

He wrote, “South Africa won’t allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was born there, simply because I am not black!

“We were offered many times the opportunity to bribe our way to a license by pretending that a black guy runs Starlink SA, but I have refused to do so on principle.

“Racism should not be rewarded no matter to which race it is applied. Shame on the racist politicians in South Africa.

“They should be shown no respect whatsoever anywhere in the world and shunned for being unashamedly racists!”

The dispute centres on licensing requirements enforced by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa. Starlink has not formally received a licence and has argued that current telecom regulations do not fully recognise Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes, alternatives to direct ownership transfers that allow companies to invest in skills development, infrastructure, or community projects instead. South African officials have, over the years, repeatedly dismissed claims of racism, citing other foreign investors operating in the country. They argued that the company has not submitted a complete formal application compliant with existing rules. “Sir, that’s not true and you know it! It’s got nothing to do with your skin colour. Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there’s compliance with local laws. “This is a global international trade and investment principle. There are over 600 USA companies investing and operating in #SouthAfrica…all complying and thriving! @Microsoft just announced additional investments yesterday,” South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said in March 2025, when Musk initially raised the allegation. Replying again via X on Sunday, he posted a comical video of a kid watching what appears to be ice cream enviously and wrote, “@elonmusk watching the more than 600 USA companies investing more in South African, complying with #SouthAfrican laws and thriving. Zero drama!!.”

News.Az