The dispute centres on licensing requirements enforced by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.
Starlink has not formally received a licence and has argued that current telecom regulations do not fully recognise Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes, alternatives to direct ownership transfers that allow companies to invest in skills development, infrastructure, or community projects instead.
South African officials have, over the years, repeatedly dismissed claims of racism, citing other foreign investors operating in the country.
They argued that the company has not submitted a complete formal application compliant with existing rules.
“Sir, that’s not true and you know it! It’s got nothing to do with your skin colour. Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there’s compliance with local laws.
“This is a global international trade and investment principle. There are over 600 USA companies investing and operating in #SouthAfrica…all complying and thriving! @Microsoft just announced additional investments yesterday,” South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said in March 2025, when Musk initially raised the allegation.
Replying again via X on Sunday, he posted a comical video of a kid watching what appears to be ice cream enviously and wrote, “@elonmusk watching the more than 600 USA companies investing more in South African, complying with #SouthAfrican laws and thriving. Zero drama!!.”