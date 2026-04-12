Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election

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Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary elections rose to 54.14% by 1:00 p.m., the highest level recorded at this stage in recent elections, according to official data.

The vote is unfolding amid strong interest in a closely contested race between the ruling Fidesz party of Viktor Orban and the opposition TISZA party led by Peter Magyar. By comparison, turnout at the same time stood at 40% in 2022 and 42.3% in 2018, News.Az reports, citing BTA.

Polling stations opened at 06:00 a.m. local time and will close at 7:00 p.m., with preliminary results expected after 8:00 p.m.

Hungarian media also reported an unusual case in Budapest, where one polling station has only six registered voters due to legal and administrative constraints following a 2024 redistricting. Authorities said the configuration complies with electoral law despite appearing atypical.

News.Az