Yandex metrika counter

Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election

  • Politics
  • Share
Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election
Xinhua/He Canling

Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary elections rose to 54.14% by 1:00 p.m., the highest level recorded at this stage in recent elections, according to official data.

The vote is unfolding amid strong interest in a closely contested race between the ruling Fidesz party of Viktor Orban and the opposition TISZA party led by Peter Magyar. By comparison, turnout at the same time stood at 40% in 2022 and 42.3% in 2018, News.Az reports, citing BTA.

Polling stations opened at 06:00 a.m. local time and will close at 7:00 p.m., with preliminary results expected after 8:00 p.m.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Hungarian media also reported an unusual case in Budapest, where one polling station has only six registered voters due to legal and administrative constraints following a 2024 redistricting. Authorities said the configuration complies with electoral law despite appearing atypical.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      