Death toll from US winter storm exceeds 50

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 57 people have died due to snowstorm and cold snap that swept the United States, News.Az reports citing NBC.

Deaths have been reported in 12 states, including Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. A total of 27 people died in New York alone. The winter storm claimed 18 lives in Buffalo. Several people were found dead in their cars, some died of heart failure while collecting snow. At least one person died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Almost 4,000 flights were canceled across the country on December 26. More than 49 inches (1.2 m) of snow fell at Buffalo Airport.

More than 20,000 people were left without electricity due to accidents at substations.

Air temperature dropped to -45°C due to snow storm.

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in New York State. He ordered federal assistance to be provided to the state.

News.Az