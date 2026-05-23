Pakistan PM arrives for China visit overshadowed by Iran war

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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in China on Saturday (May 23), Chinese state media said, kicking off a four-day trip overshadowed by the Iran war.

The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to confirm whether the conflict in the Middle East will be discussed, though both Islamabad and Beijing have sought to mediate it, News.az reports, citing Channelnewsasia.

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US President Donald Trump has described the stop-start negotiations with Iran as teetering on the "borderline" between renewed attacks and a deal to end the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and has engulfed the Middle East and roiled the global economy.

Sharif "arrived in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Saturday to begin a four-day official visit to China", state news agency Xinhua said, without elaborating.

News.Az