Azerbaijani consul in Tabriz dies in traffic accident

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Azerbaijani consul in Tabriz dies in car accident, it was reported on the X account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We are deeply shocked by the news that our esteemed diplomat colleague, Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, who served as the consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tabriz, died in a car accident while performing his official duties on the Julfa-Tabriz highway near the Marand settlement," the statement said, News.az reports.

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News.Az