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Police fired teargas and clashed with protesters in central Belgrade on Saturday, as tens of thousands gathered to demand early elections and an end ​to the more than decade-long rule of Serbia's populist President Aleksandar ‌Vucic.

People crowded into Slavija Square, one of the capital's main junctions, in a fresh eruption of demonstrations that started a year and a half ago when a deadly roof collapse triggered ​a youth-led movement against alleged corruption and mismanagement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Officers in riot gear ​cordoned off Belgrade city hall, about a kilometre away, before sporadic clashes ⁠broke out between protesters and police near the presidency building and outside a ​park where Vucic's supporters have been camping since March last year.

Source: Reuters

Police fired teargas and ​stun grenades as they pushed back protesters further down the street. Protesters set fire to bins filled with rubbish.

Many in the crowds wore badges with red hands reading "Your hands are bloody," ​and banners reading "The students are winning".

Source: Reuters

Anti-government protests started after an awning collapsed at ​a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. ‌Protesters, opposition ⁠leaders and rights watchdogs say it was a sign of broader mismanagement.

Vucic and his allies deny accusations of corruption and crackdowns on critics, and say they have taken action to punish those responsible for the roof collapse.

Source: Reuters

On Saturday, before clashes broke ​out, Mirjana Nikolic, rector ​of Belgrade's University ⁠of Arts, told the cheering crowd: "This government is ... afraid of those who are defending their dignity and their rights."

Police estimated ​the crowd in the square and surrounding streets at 34,300. ​The Archive ⁠of Public Gatherings, a group which monitors public gatherings, put the number at around 100,000.

Source: Reuters

"I came here to show how many of us there are, how many unhappy ⁠citizens ​are and that it is a high time ​to organise election to make things better," Dragan Djuric, a 55-year-old farmer from the town of Sabac ​said at the rally.

News.Az