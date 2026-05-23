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Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday negotiations on suspended ​EU funds were "progressing well" and ‌he was planning to sign a deal in Brussels on Thursday to release ​them.

Magyar told TV channel RTL ​he had spoken to and ⁠exchanged letters with European Commission President ​Ursula von der Leyen on ​the topic several times recently, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Hungary needs the funds to shore up its state finances. ​Magyar inherited a soaring budget ​deficit and an economy that barely clambered out ‌of ⁠recession in the first quarter after years of stagnation.

Magyar said he plans to announce the details of ​the ​agreement on ⁠EU funds on Thursday.

He will also meet NATO ​Secretary General Mark Rutte and ​Belgian ⁠PM Bart De Wever on the same Brussels trip.

Magyar said Hungary's government ⁠sees ​GDP growth in ​2026 at around 2% or slightly higher.

News.Az