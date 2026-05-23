Hungary PM Magyar sees deal next week on releasing EU funds
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday negotiations on suspended EU funds were "progressing well" and he was planning to sign a deal in Brussels on Thursday to release them.
Magyar told TV channel RTL he had spoken to and exchanged letters with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the topic several times recently, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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Hungary needs the funds to shore up its state finances. Magyar inherited a soaring budget deficit and an economy that barely clambered out of recession in the first quarter after years of stagnation.
Magyar said he plans to announce the details of the agreement on EU funds on Thursday.
He will also meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Belgian PM Bart De Wever on the same Brussels trip.
Magyar said Hungary's government sees GDP growth in 2026 at around 2% or slightly higher.
By Faig Mahmudov