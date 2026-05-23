3 Ghanaian students qualify for 2026 International Chinese Bridge Competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ghanaian finals of the 2026 Chinese Bridge competition concluded late Friday at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, with three winners standing out to represent Ghana at the global finals in China later this year.

Contestants participated in three age-based categories -- primary, secondary and university -- through a series of themed speeches, talent performances and written tests that showcased their passion for the Chinese language and culture, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES AU leader urges compassion, solidarity amid world challenges

Why is the Chinese language becoming more influential in Kazakhstan?

In the younger contestants' category, 12-year-old Prince Amissah from Winged Heights Creative Academy in Cape Coast won first prize.

In the secondary school group, Yvette Brown Ansah from University Practice Senior High School in Cape Coast won the overall best contestant award for her performances in all three areas of the competition.

Bertha Asiedua Boadu, a second-year student at the University of Cape Coast Confucius Institute, also showcased both language fluency and cultural insight to win the overall best contestant award in the university category.

The three overall champions will represent Ghana at the global finals in China later this year, alongside learners from other countries.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Wen Fulin, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, lauded the contestants for their discipline and dedication to studying the Chinese language and culture, as demonstrated by their performances.

Wen said that the Chinese Bridge is a high-level competition, comparable to the Olympics for the Chinese language. "The competition is also growing in popularity in Ghana, with students from top universities participating," he added.

He said 2026, the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, would bring new momentum to cultural exchanges between China and Ghana.

The year 2026 marks the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Ghana, with ties deepening on all fronts as Chinese businesses continue contributing to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana and the Confucius Institute at KNUST jointly organized the 2026 competition.

News.Az