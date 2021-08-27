Yandex metrika counter

Death toll in Kabul explosions up to 90

The number of people who died in the recent Kabul explosions has risen to 90, TASS reports.

According to Al Arabiya TV channel, 158 people have been wounded.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 60 deaths, including 12 US military personnel.

The Taliban has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.

