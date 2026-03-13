Powerful earthquake strikes near Ovalle, Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 223 km north of Ovalle in the Provincia de Limarí, Region de Coquimbo, Chile, on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 01:39 pm UTC. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 22 km, producing strong shaking reported by residents near the epicenter.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the quake, which released an estimated 1.3 x 10¹⁴ joules of seismic energy, equivalent to 35 gigawatt-hours, roughly 1.9 atomic bombs, or 30,089 tons of TNT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake was also felt in nearby regions and even as far as Argentina, approximately 156 km away. At the epicenter, the weather was clear with temperatures around 24.6°C (76°F), 55% humidity, and light winds.

Seismic intensity and impact

Magnitude: 6.2

Depth: 22 km (14 mi)

Shaking intensity: VI – strong near epicenter

Epicenter coordinates: 28.6545°S / 71.4576°W

While only one report has been received of people feeling the tremor, authorities are monitoring the area for potential aftershocks and damages. No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been confirmed.

The earthquake highlights Chile’s position along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic activity frequently triggers significant seismic events. Residents are advised to stay alert for aftershocks and follow local emergency instructions.

News.Az