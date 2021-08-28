Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion up to 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll at the ammunition warehouse explosion and fire at the military base in Kazakhstan went up to 13, according to the Kazakhstan Emergency Ministry press service statement on Saturday, TASS reports.

The search for three more people is underway.

"The death toll in the explosion in the Zhambyl region has reached 13. Another body has been found and identified," the statement said. Earlier, the ministry reported that 12 people were killed while battling the consequences of the explosion.

