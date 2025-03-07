News.az
North Korea has secret long-range missile base near China border: Report
21 Aug 2025-09:52
Iraq says foreign-manufactured drones hit radars at military bases last month
18 Jul 2025-22:59
Explosive drone downed near military base in northern Iraq
11 Jul 2025-15:57
US activates air defense systems at Ain al-Asad base amid missile threat concerns
07 Jul 2025-14:00
US relocates dozens of military aircraft from its base in Qatar
20 Jun 2025-09:21
Al-Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for major attack on Mali's army
02 Jun 2025-19:32
UK transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius in deal securing military base
22 May 2025-19:46
Estonia to construct new military base near Russian border
23 Apr 2025-19:59
Denmark hails US limiting Greenland visit to military base
26 Mar 2025-17:36
France starts handing over army bases to Senegal
07 Mar 2025-18:48
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
US, Russian envoys meet in Paris as Zelensky seeks Trump talks
Why Venezuela's oil is crucial to U.S. interests
Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
