Defense Ministry: Five Armenian servicemen killed on front

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has commented on the death of Armenian soldiers on the frontline yesterday.

While the hostile party reports only three deaths among their soldiers, two more Armenian servicemen Myasnik Hovanissian and Vardan Harutyunyan also died after being wounded on the frontline yesterday. Thus, the number of Armenian servicemen killed on the frontline yesterday has reached 5 people.

In addition, several other Armenian servicement are placed in one of the local hospitals.

Just as usual, Armenian party continues to conceal their losses for the fear of public disconsent.

