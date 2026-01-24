Delta cancels more flights as winter storm batters US

The airline said ice accumulation is expected to affect Atlanta on Sunday, while significant snowfall is forecast for the Northeast beginning Sunday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The storm is disrupting air travel across the United States, prompting airlines to cancel flights, warn of delays, and issue travel waivers as ice, snow, and strong winds sweep through major hubs and regional airports in the South, East, and central parts of the country.

On Friday, Delta urged passengers traveling this weekend to consider rescheduling their flights, warning that the powerful winter storm could disrupt operations and lead to widespread cancellations.

The carrier said travelers should expect flight cancellations across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, including Nashville and Raleigh–Durham, as the storm threatens weekend travel.

Delta also confirmed that it canceled flights at several airports in five states on Thursday, cautioning that slower operations could result in further delays and cancellations and complicate rebooking during one of the busiest winter travel periods.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned that a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow could make travel dangerous and lead to power outages and tree damage across the Southeast, with heavier snowfall expected farther north as the storm moves up the country.