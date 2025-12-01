Delta cancels Santa Barbara-Atlanta direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delta Air Lines will end its nonstop service between Santa Barbara Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on January 20, 2026. The cancellation reduces Santa Barbara’s nonstop destinations from 14 to 13 and marks a significant shift for local travelers who relied on the long-haul route.

Santa Barbara Airport’s marketing supervisor Lauren Gonzales said Delta pointed to continuing logistical issues involving aircraft and crew availability. At the same time, the airline will strengthen its Salt Lake City connection, expanding to as many as three daily flights starting late January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With the Atlanta route gone, passengers traveling to Georgia and beyond will now connect through Salt Lake City. The airport there offers more than 330 daily flights to around 100 nonstop destinations, keeping East Coast access relatively convenient for Santa Barbara travelers.

Santa Barbara Airport still maintains a range of direct routes, including Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and Dallas Fort Worth.

Delta said it routinely adjusts schedules to match passenger demand and apologized for any disruption, adding that affected travelers will be assisted with alternative bookings.

