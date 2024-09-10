Democrats to hold hearing on Supreme Court’s immunity ruling for Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Democratic lawmakers are set to hold a hearing later this month regarding the Supreme Court’s decision granting former President Donald Trump immunity from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said that the committee will hold the hearing on Sept. 24, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Congress can’t turn a blind eye to the dangers of the Donald Trump immunity decision by the Supreme Court. We’re going to highlight the blaring dangers of this far-right ruling for the American people,” Durbin said on X.The Supreme Court "wrongly" ruled that any president, including Trump, can be immune from abusing the levers of government, he said, adding: "It’s misguided and dangerous for our democracy."Republican presidential nominee Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.He is the first US president to be convicted of felony criminal charges.The Supreme Court in July granted Trump substantial immunity from prosecution on election subversion charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.It did not grant him immunity on steps he took as a candidate.

