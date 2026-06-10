Forecasts from Copernicus suggest strong El Niño this summer

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The EU’s climate monitoring service, Copernicus, warns that there is a high likelihood of a strong El Niño forming in the second half of the year.

The odds point to a moderate to strong - or likely strong to record - event (El Niño), Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo told AFP, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

This would mean that global warming would be accelerated, with an increased risk of extreme weather events as a result.

El Niño is associated with increased heat, drought or precipitation. It mainly affects countries in the Pacific region, especially in Oceania, Indonesia and South America, but also parts of North America, Central Asia and Africa.

However, the connection between El Niño and the weather in Sweden is weak, SMHI notes.

News.Az