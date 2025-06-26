Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, will direct the upcoming James Bond film, according to an announcement from Amazon MGM Studios.

The Dune director said in a statement released by the studio that he was a "die-hard James Bond fan" and intends to "honour the tradition" of the franchise, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Speculation has been swirling over the future of the 007 films after long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stepped down from their roles in February.

Villeneuve will also serve as an executive producer of the new film, having received global acclaim for helming the Dune franchise, as well as Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival.

Amazon did not give any hints on the next actor to play James Bond in the announcement, after Daniel Craig stepped back from playing the most recent incarnation.

Villeneuve acknowledged the "massive responsibility" of helming the new film and expressed his excitement at the challenge.

"I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," he said.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

He added that he and fellow producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman - who have overseen Spider-Man and Harry Potter films respectively - were "thrilled to bring [Bond] back to the screen".

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins hailed Villeneuve as a "cinematic master" and praised his ability to deliver "immersive storytelling" for global audiences.

It remains unclear when the next Bond film will be released, as the search for the next actor to play the titular spy continues.

British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton have been rumoured as frontrunners for the part, while Irish actor Paul Mescal's name has also been thrown into the mix.

Villeneuve gained prominence with a series of critical successes including Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies.

His 2016 science fiction thriller Arrival earned him his first Oscar nomination for directing.

Most recently, blockbusters Dune and Dune: Part Two grossed a combined total of more than $1bn (£730m) worldwide, with both films nominated for Best Picture Oscars in their respective years.

Villeneuve is expected to start shooting Dune Messiah, the third movie of the Dune franchise, later this year, with a potential release date in 2026.

