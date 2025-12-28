Dense fog causes multi-vehicle crash in Punjab — 1 dead, 5 injured

The pile-up of vehicles on the highway at Ajnaud village in Ludhiana on Sunday morning.

A multi-vehicle collision triggered by dense fog has left one person dead and at least five injured in Punjab, India on December 28, 2025. The accident occurred early Sunday morning near the village of Ajnod on the canal road connecting Doraha and Ludhiana, News.Az reports, citing Babushahi.com.

Thick fog severely reduced visibility, causing a chain reaction crash involving several vehicles, including a truck carrying domestic LPG cylinders.

A car suddenly appeared in front of the LPG truck, forcing its driver to brake suddenly and spill gas cylinders onto the road. Following vehicles were unable to stop in time — a heavy cement-laden truck slammed into them, triggering the pile-up.

Despite concern that the gas cylinders might explode, no explosion occurred. One of the victims was reportedly killed while attempting to remove a fallen cylinder from under a vehicle.

Local Road Safety Force teams, led by Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh, arrived on the scene swiftly, providing first aid and transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Traffic has since been cleared and an investigation is underway.

News.Az