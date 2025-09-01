News.az
Tag:
Punjab
How extreme cold conditions pushed Punjab to extend school holidays
07 Jan 2026-17:16
Dense fog causes multi-vehicle crash in Punjab — 1 dead, 5 injured
28 Dec 2025-12:32
2 policemen killed, 3 injured in train-van collision in Pakistan
16 Dec 2025-09:01
At least 15 dead after glue factory boiler explodes in Pakistan's Punjab -
VIDEO
21 Nov 2025-10:09
5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab
25 Oct 2025-18:38
Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon shot by gang in Canada
22 Oct 2025-12:55
Train fire in northern India leaves one woman injured -
VIDEO
18 Oct 2025-10:20
Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies aged 42
09 Oct 2025-21:53
Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies aged 35
08 Oct 2025-10:11
7 killed in roof collapse in Pakistan
20 Sep 2025-20:07
