Deputy minister: Azerbaijan has invested $14.5bn in Turkey`s economy
- 24 Oct 2018 16:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Azerbaijan has invested $14.5 billion in Turkey`s economy, said Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov, AzerTag reports.
According to him, $13 billion and $1.5 billion have been channeled into the development of the oil and non-oil sectors respectively. “Turkey has invested $11.8 billion in Azerbaijan, of which $9.1 billion has been injected into to the oil and $2.7 billion into the non-oil sectors respectively,” he added.
