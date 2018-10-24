Deputy minister: Azerbaijan has invested $14.5bn in Turkey`s economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has invested $14.5 billion in Turkey`s economy, said Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov, AzerTag reports.

According to him, $13 billion and $1.5 billion have been channeled into the development of the oil and non-oil sectors respectively. “Turkey has invested $11.8 billion in Azerbaijan, of which $9.1 billion has been injected into to the oil and $2.7 billion into the non-oil sectors respectively,” he added.

News.Az

