Deputy PM of Kyrgyzstan dies in car crash

Deputy Prime Minister Temir Jumakadyrov has today died in a car crash near Bishkek, authorities said.

According to AKIpress, his driver and assistant also died in a head-on collision of Toyota Landcruiser with the truck that occurred on the 36km of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road in Sadovoye village at around 7:30 am GMT+6. 
 
The truck driver was hospitalized.
 
Jumakadyrov, former chief of Security Council, was on his way to Talas for checking the polls' readiness for Oct.15 elections.
 
He was 38.

News.Az


