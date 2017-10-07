Deputy PM of Kyrgyzstan dies in car crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister Temir Jumakadyrov has today died in a car crash near Bishkek, authorities said.

According to AKIpress, his driver and assistant also died in a head-on collision of Toyota Landcruiser with the truck that occurred on the 36km of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road in Sadovoye village at around 7:30 am GMT+6.



The truck driver was hospitalized.



Jumakadyrov, former chief of Security Council, was on his way to Talas for checking the polls' readiness for Oct.15 elections.



He was 38.

News.Az

