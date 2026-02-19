Despite Trump’s tariffs, US trade deficit climbs to a new peak

The gap runs counter to one of the White House's key aims which is to reduce the deficit, arguing that US reliance on overseas goods has hollowed out the country's production abilities and put national security at risk.

Last year, Trump introduced tariffs of at least 10% on goods from nearly every country in the world.

At the time, he said the new taxes on products coming into the US would help boost local manufacturing and make it easier for American firms to sell abroad.

The measures - which in some cases were much higher than before trade deals were struck - sparked widespread turmoil for businesses and global economies.

But while trade flows swung wildly, they did not stop.

Imports of goods - some of which US firms had rushed at the start of last year to get ahead of Trump's tariff regime - reached a record $3.4tn, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Business investment in artificial intelligence helped drive demand, as US imports of computer parts and equipment surged.