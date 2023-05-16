Devlet Bahceli to become interim speaker of Turkish parliament - Erdogan

Devlet Bahceli to become interim speaker of Turkish parliament - Erdogan

Devlet Bahceli to become interim speaker of Turkish parliament - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli to become Interim Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.

The President of Türkiye announced this live on the "CNN Turk" and "Kanald D" TV channels.

Erdogan noted that this decision was made with the permission of Bahceli.

News.Az