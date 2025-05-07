Disney to open theme park in the Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Walt Disney has announced plans to open its first theme park in the Middle East, News.az reports citing BBC. The resort, which will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, is a collaboration between Walt Disney and local leisure and entertainment company Miral. Disney already has six theme parks spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Its most recent opening was in 2016 in Shanghai. Miral is responsible for the development of Yas Island as a tourist destination and already operates SeaWorld and Warner Bros World where it is developing a Harry Potter-themed park.

In a statement announcing the new facility, Disney said the UAE was located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world's population, making it a "significant gateway for tourism".

It added that 120 million passengers travel through Abu Dhabi and Dubai every year, making the Emirates the biggest global airline hub in the world. Disney chief executive Robert Iger described the plans for the new park as a "thrilling" moment for the company and said Disneyland Abu Dhabi would be "authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati". The 10-sq-mile (25-sq-km) Yas Island is 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Miral's boss Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi said bringing a Disney theme park resort to the area marked a "milestone in our journey to further advance the island's position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure". He said the development would "support sustained economic growth in Abu Dhabi and beyond". The company's first theme park, Disneyland, opened in Anaheim, California in 1955. It was followed in 1971 by Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. International expansion began in 1983 with a park in Tokyo; Disneyland Paris opened in 1992, then came Hong Kong in 2005 and, most recently, Shanghai in 2016. 'Disney feeling confident'

Also on Wednesday, Disney announced better than expected results for the first three months of 2025, with revenue up by 7% to $23.6bn (£17.7bn). The Disney+ streaming business added 1.4 million customers. Previously Disney had predicted a slight decline in subscribers due to a price increase. Attendance rose at US parks with visitors spending more and there was also a rise in cruise ship bookings following the launch of the new ship Disney Treasure. "Despite questions around any macroeconomic uncertainty or the impact of competition, I'm encouraged by the strength and resilience of our business," said Mr Iger. Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell said at a time when so many businesses in the US were "worried about the potential impact of tariffs on consumer spending, on household budgets, Disney is feeling confident".

News.Az