Doctors say Pope is not out of danger amid questions about his future

Doctors say Pope is not out of danger amid questions about his future

Prof Sergio Alfieri (R) and Dr Luigi Carbone give a press conference at the Gemelli hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is hospitalised. Photo: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis, who is in the hospital with pneumonia, is still not out of danger and will need to remain for at least another week, his doctors stated on Friday, amidst growing concerns about the 88-year-old's future as head of the Catholic Church.

Francis, who was admitted last Friday with breathing difficulties, has been slightly improving, allowing doctors to incrementally lower the amount of medication he is taking, Professor Sergio Alfieri said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The question is, is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger," Alfieri told a press conference at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

"If you then ask whether he is in danger of dying at this moment, the answer is still no," he added.

What began as bronchitis developed into double pneumonia, causing widespread alarm, and fuelling speculation over Francis's ability to continue as head of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics.

Doctor Luigi Carbone said the pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, now has a chronic lung condition and "is by definition a fragile patient".

Francis, who is staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli, has been moving between his bed, a chair and an adjacent chapel where he prays.

He will remain in hospital "at least for all next week", Alfieri said.

"If we send him to Santa Marta (his home at the Vatican), he'll start working again as before.

"So we're keeping him here. We're keeping him here so that when he goes back to Santa Marta, it'll be harder for him to overdo it."

Asked if the pope would be well enough to lead the Angelus prayer from his hospital window this Sunday, Alfieri said "the pope will decide".

Francis has difficulty breathing but is "in good spirits", and still has the wit of "a 70-year-old, maybe a 50-year-old", Alfieri added.

"This morning I said 'Good morning, Holy Father!' And he with a grin replied 'Good Morning Holy Son!" he said.

News.Az