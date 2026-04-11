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Treatment
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Two journalists in the Maldives were reportedly jailed after publishing allegations concerning an alleged affair involving the country’s president, triggering widespread debate about press freedom, freedom of expression, and the state of democracy in the Indian Ocean island nation.13 May 2026-20:41
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The family and foundation of Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi say the human rights activist has been denied proper treatment and has not gotten better since being transferred from prison to a hospital.02 May 2026-21:45
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A unique food delivery request from a cancer patient recently triggered a chain of caregiving efforts in Guangdong, China.02 May 2026-10:21
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China has announced that it will extend zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, in a move aimed at deepening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent.01 May 2026-11:24
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The most debilitating symptom of depression can be something that’s actually absent — a void representing the inability to feel positive emotions or experience pleasure.27 Apr 2026-16:33
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Amazon has officially stepped deeper into the booming weight-loss drug market, launching a new GLP-1 treatment program designed to make obesity care faster, more convenient, and more accessible for patients.22 Apr 2026-11:22
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A hospital in southern China says it has helped a stroke patient take steps again using a rehabilitation system controlled by his own thoughts.11 Apr 2026-20:29
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