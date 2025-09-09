Dogecoin price prediction remains bearish while experts highlight a new altcoin that could surge 100x in months

Dogecoin is again under pressure as technical signals point toward a bearish continuation. While ETF speculation has added short-term volatility, the broader Dogecoin price prediction suggests downside risk is mounting.

Meanwhile, analysts are focusing on Remittix (RTX), a PayFi altcoin that could deliver 100x gains in the coming months. Having raised over $23.7 million in its ongoing presale, investors are keenly anticipating RTX's debut on CEX exchanges.

Dogecoin price prediction: Bearish setup below $0.22

Dogecoin is defending the $0.214 support zone after a short-lived rally was rejected at $0.223. Analysts note that DOGE continues to print lower highs, with expanding volume on declines, a classic signal of distribution.

Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Trading activity remains heavy, with more than 416 million tokens changing hands during yesterday’s resistance test. But despite speculation around a potential ETF approval boosting sentiment, Dogecoin price action remains capped in a narrow range.

Unless Dogecoin price breaks convincingly above $0.223, many expect continued sideways-to-lower action. A clean breakdown of $0.214 could expose DOGE to deeper losses, with $0.17 as the next critical level.

Why traders are shifting away from Dogecoin

Despite still ranking among the most recognized meme tokens, Dogecoin struggles to evolve beyond speculation. Transaction volumes remain inconsistent, and whale positioning has been mixed, which makes it hard to know if the upside will last.

Some bullish analysts still point to DOGE’s history of parabolic moves, arguing that if the ETF catalyst gains momentum, Dogecoin could revisit the $1.00–$1.40 zone over the longer term.

However, traders are looking for altcoins with real-world uses and the potential for early-stage growth. Dogecoin doesn't have these traits right now. For now, though, the short-term Dogecoin price prediction remains tilted to the downside.

Remittix (RTX): A new altcoin with 100x potential

Remittix will emerge as a standout project in 2025, combining the growth narrative of fintech with blockchain efficiency. The platform enables users to send 40+ cryptocurrencies that can be received directly into bank accounts across 30+ countries, all with flat fees and same-day settlement.

The project’s utility-driven approach has attracted significant investor attention:

$23.7 million raised in presale, with 644 million tokens sold ahead of exchange listings

BitMart and LBank listings confirmed

Certik audit completed, with liquidity locked for 3 years

With the Remittix Wallet Beta scheduled for this month and the Pay API positioned to support freelancers and businesses, adoption catalysts are stacking up quickly. Analysts suggest RTX could carve out a significant niche in the $183 trillion cross-border payments market.

Experts see 100x upside

While Dogecoin may struggle to break out of its current range, experts argue Remittix could surge up to 100x in the coming months as demand accelerates. Its combination of retail-first adoption, exchange listings, microcap advantage, and real-world payment utility contrasts it with DOGE’s lack of utility and bloated supply.

For investors frustrated with stagnant Dogecoin price predictions, RTX represents a chance to enter a project still in its early growth curve, with asymmetric upside that meme tokens no longer provide.

