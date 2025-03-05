Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress - LIVE

"To my fellow citizens, America is back," Trump begins, to raucous cheers and applause from Republicans.

It's a stark contrast to the Democrats in the chamber, who are notably all sat down.

Six weeks ago he says, his inauguration "proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America".

So far there's been "nothing but swift and unrelating action", he says, adding that so far his administration has done more than others in their full four years.

"And we are just getting started," he says.