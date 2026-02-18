Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge up ahead of PCE data

Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.4%, following modest gains for the major indexes in Tuesday’s trading, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Market participants are now focused on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting, scheduled for release later in the day, seeking further clarity on policymakers’ outlook. Attention will then shift to Friday’s release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, a key inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed.

Technology stocks — particularly software companies — may face renewed scrutiny as investors continue assessing how artificial intelligence could reshape business models and intensify competition.

In corporate news, earnings reports from DoorDash, eBay, and Analog Devices are expected on Wednesday.