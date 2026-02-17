Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip as AI fears weigh on markets

Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 contracts declined 0.8%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Markets are entering a shortened trading week after being closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Last week, the S&P 500 and the Dow each dropped more than 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell over 2%. The Nasdaq’s decline marked its fifth straight weekly loss — the longest such streak since 2022. The Dow and S&P 500 have now posted losses in four of the past five weeks.

Investor concerns have centered on artificial intelligence and its potential to disrupt a wide range of industries, including wealth management, transportation and logistics. Broader worries about economic growth and sector upheaval have outweighed the impact of a softer-than-expected inflation report released Friday. The January consumer price index came in below forecasts, easing some pressure around rising prices.

Attention this week will turn to additional inflation data, particularly the Personal Consumption Expenditures index due Friday. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting are scheduled for release Wednesday. Meanwhile, questions are circulating about a reported “loyalty pledge” signed by Kevin Warsh, who has been selected by former President Donald Trump as his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair.

On the corporate front, several major companies are set to report earnings, including Walmart, DoorDash and Molson Coors, providing further signals on consumer demand and corporate performance.