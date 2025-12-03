Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise ahead of jobs data

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher on Wednesday, set to continue a modest rebound as investors awaited upcoming jobs data, which could influence expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) rose 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) inched up 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 contracts (NQ=F) remained just above the flat line, showing minimal movement in the tech-heavy index, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The broader market finished Tuesday higher across the board, buoyed by heavyweight tech names including Nvidia (NVDA), while bitcoin (BTC-USD) bounced after its steepest drop since March.

Focus is mounting on the Fed's Dec. 10 policy decision. Markets are pricing in an 89% probability of a rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool. On Wednesday, traders will parse the ADP private payrolls report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET, for fresh clues on labor-market trends and how they might influence the Fed’s next move.

With government data still delayed after the shutdown and no monthly nonfarm-payrolls report coming this week, the ADP report will serve as one of the last major labor market indicators ahead of the central bank's decision. An update on industrial production is also due.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to drive conversation around his pick to take over as Fed chair in early 2026, with National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett widely considered as the favorite.

Earnings movers enlivened premarket trading, with shares of US chipmaker Marvell Technology (MRVL) jumping around 10% after a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stock surged 11% as the retailer raised its full-year outlook after a stronger-than-anticipated start to the holiday shopping season.

The next highlights are Salesforce (CRM), Macy's (M), and Dollar Tree (DLTR), all reporting Wednesday.

News.Az