News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Rate Cut
Tag:
Rate Cut
Gold set for its best year since 1979
25 Dec 2025-11:31
US dollar set for worst year since 2003 amid Fed outlook
24 Dec 2025-12:18
Gold on track for over $5,000? Bullish signals point to 2026
22 Dec 2025-14:28
Gold hits record high as US rate-cut hopes fuel rally
22 Dec 2025-09:11
Bank of England cuts rates for first time in four months
18 Dec 2025-16:20
US inflation expected to stay above Fed target in November
18 Dec 2025-13:27
Bank of England to cut rates as inflation eases
18 Dec 2025-08:45
Gold, silver prices jump ahead of US inflation data
17 Dec 2025-12:33
Gold pauses after five-day rally ahead of US jobs data
16 Dec 2025-13:26
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 6.75%
10 Dec 2025-11:59
Latest News
Venezuela announces release of key political prisoners
Germany urges Kyiv to limit young men’s migration
Armenia and Iran discuss unblocking regional communications
Rubio to meet Danish officials on Greenland
Why 2025 marked Azerbaijan’s diplomatic breakthrough with the United States
Syrian army and SDF blame each other for Aleppo escalation
Yasam Ayavefe shares expert tips for booking the perfect stay at Mileo Mykonos and Mileo Dubai
UK and Türkiye discuss growth and new trade deals
Australia to investigate Bondi Beach shooting
Bankruptcies of large companies in Germany surge
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31