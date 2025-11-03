Dozens of flights canceled as Typhoon Kalmaegi batters Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 75 flights scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (November 3–4, 2025) were canceled in the Philippines due to adverse weather conditions brought by Typhoon Tino, internationally known as Kalmaegi.

Several airlines — including Philippine Airlines, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific (Cebgo), and Sunlight Air — announced the cancellations on Monday, covering travel dates across the two days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities advised passengers to monitor airline advisories for rebooking options and updates as Typhoon Tino continues to affect air travel and weather conditions across the country.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced 16 flight cancelations on Monday (November 3, 2025) as Typhoon Tino/Kalmaegi has strengthened while moving in from the south-west Pacific toward the Visayas in central Philippines.

At least 45 domestic AirAsia flights scheduled for November 4 were cancelled, mostly in Manila affecting thousands of passengers travelling to Caticlan, Iloilo, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Bacolod, and Kalibo. Additionally, four Manila-Tacloban flights scheduled for November 3 were cancelled. AirAsia informed affected passengers by email and SMS about their flight status and provided service recovery options such as a one-time complimentary date change within 30 days, credit valid for 730 days, or a full refund to the original payment method. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced announced the cancellation of 14 domestic flights on November 3 due to Typhoon Tino, impacting flights from Sunlight Air and CebGo in Clark, Cebu, and Siargao.

