Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kalmaegi nears Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of residents were evacuated from coastal areas of the Philippines on Monday as Typhoon Kalmaegi approached, threatening to strike a region previously devastated by some of the country’s deadliest storms.

According to the national weather service, Kalmaegi is expected to make landfall on Leyte island, packing sustained winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour and gusts reaching up to 150 kph, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“Evacuations are ongoing in Palo and Tanauan,” said Leyte disaster official Roel Montesa, referring to towns severely affected by storm surges during Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed over 6,000 people.

Authorities also reported thousands evacuated from neighbouring Samar island, where surges of up to three metres (10 feet) are forecast. Civil defence official Randy Nicart said some areas, including Guiuan town — expected to bear the brunt of landfall — have begun enforced evacuations.

Governor Nilo Demerey of Dinagat Islands, just south of Leyte, said between 10,000 and 15,000 people had been relocated to safer areas. “We have been implementing preemptive evacuations for the past two days, while there is still time,” he said.

In Dinagat’s Loreto town, residents were directed to higher ground, said disaster official Joy Conales, noting that a one-storey “wave breaker” dike stands ready to shield the town centre from large waves.

The Philippines, which faces around 20 storms annually, has already reached that average this year, said state weather specialist Charmaine Varilla, adding that “three to five more” may occur before December ends.

Scientists warn that climate change is intensifying tropical cyclones, while Varilla explained that the current La Niña pattern — which cools parts of the Pacific Ocean — typically brings more storms.

In September, the country endured two major typhoons, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which tore through buildings, uprooted trees, and left 14 people dead in neighbouring Taiwan.

News.Az