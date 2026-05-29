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Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Azerbaijani flag colors

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Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Azerbaijani flag colors
Source: AZERTAC

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani national flag in celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day on May 28, News.Az reports.

The visual tribute, featuring Burj Khalifa lit in blue, red, and green, was organized jointly by Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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