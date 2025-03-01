News.az
Tag:
Independence Day
What is behind the Tanzania protests?
10 Dec 2025-06:42
Tanzania warns public ahead of Dec 9 protests
08 Dec 2025-15:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Expansion of Azerbaijan–Malaysia cooperation is gratifying
31 Aug 2025-14:20
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends congratulations to Ukraine on its Independence Day
24 Aug 2025-18:42
U.S. envoy Kellogg to visit Kyiv for Ukraine’s Independence Day
23 Aug 2025-09:33
Macron, Merz, and Tusk to visit Moldova for Independence Day
22 Aug 2025-13:15
3 killed, 100 injured during independence day celebrations in Pakistan
15 Aug 2025-03:58
Pakistan strengthens military with new rocket force
14 Aug 2025-12:35
Indonesia’s President Prabowo grants pardons to political rivals amid unity push
01 Aug 2025-09:38
Trump signs controversial Spending Bill during July 4th celebrations at White House
05 Jul 2025-09:06
