Dubai’s Burj Khalifa struck by lightning - VIDEO

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Dubai's Burj Khalifa was struck by lightning as a supercell storm tore through the Gulf city.

Footage of the storm shows the bright lightning crackling as it is diverted through the safety system of the 2,717ft building, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Burj Khalifa is the city’s iconic 163-floor tower which has held the title of the tallest in the world since it opened in 2010.

Enormous streaks of light fork through the sky in videos taken by awed residents.

A huge desert storm brought downpours and travel chaos to the expat city, as the UAE continues to fend off attacks from Iran.

Clips of the terrifying weather circulated online after the skyscraper was struck last night.

Floods also filled the streets, with photos showing vehicles stranded.

Some residents even reported seeing strange orange and purple lightning.

Orange lightning is caused by dust or sand scattering blue wavelengths of light and purple or violet lightning is caused by the presence of certain atmospheric gases.

The huge storm swept in from west of the Gulf city late on Thursday, pushing further inland throughout Friday.

Heavy rain and stormy conditions are expected to continue to cause chaos into the start of the weekend.

Travel has been heavily disrupted, with roads slowing to crawling pace as residents were warned to drive slowly in the harsh conditions.

Many taxi services have stopped altogether or are facing serious delays, and food delivery services were seriously impacted.

Delivery apps Deliveroo and Talabat showed all restaurants to be closed last night in the chaos.

News.Az