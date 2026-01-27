Dutch court backs self-employed status for Uber drivers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in the Netherlands has overturned a landmark 2021 ruling that classified Uber drivers as employees, deciding instead that individual drivers can be treated as independent entrepreneurs based on their working arrangements and level of autonomy.

The Amsterdam court said six Uber drivers who joined the company’s appeal should be considered self-employed rather than employees. Judges highlighted that the drivers invested in their own vehicles, had the freedom to choose when to work, and could accept or reject rides at will — factors that support independent contractor status under Dutch law, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Uber welcomed the ruling, calling it a major victory for drivers who wish to maintain flexible working conditions. A company spokesperson said the decision marked the end of a long legal battle for thousands of drivers in the Netherlands seeking to protect their independent status. Uber added that it now hopes to work with drivers, labor unions, and policymakers to preserve flexibility while ensuring fair protections.

The court rejected arguments from labor union FNV, which had insisted that all Uber drivers should be treated as employees of a taxi company and receive full employment benefits. Instead, the judges ruled that the relationship between Uber and each driver must be assessed individually, rather than applying a blanket classification.

FNV expressed disappointment with the outcome but said it would continue to fight for drivers’ rights, potentially through further appeals or separate legal actions on behalf of individual drivers.

The decision adds to a growing patchwork of global rulings on Uber’s employment model. In recent years, courts in New Zealand and the United Kingdom have ruled that Uber drivers qualify for worker or employee rights, while a French court ordered the company to pay millions in damages to drivers who argued they had been misclassified.

The Dutch ruling is likely to influence ongoing debates across Europe about how gig economy workers should be classified — balancing labor protections with the flexibility that platform-based work offers.

News.Az