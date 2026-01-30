Dutch watchdog probes Roblox over child safety risks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dutch consumer watchdog on Friday launched an investigation into Roblox to assess whether the popular gaming platform is doing enough to protect children, following reports that minors may be exposed to violent and sexual imagery.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said the probe will examine “potential risks to underage users in the EU” and is expected to last around one year, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“The platform regularly makes the news, for example, due to concerns about violent or sexually explicit games that minors are exposed to,” the ACM said in a statement.

The watchdog also cited concerns about reports of ill-intentioned adults targeting children on the platform, as well as the use of misleading techniques to encourage in-game purchases.

The ACM said it has received reports related to these allegations and “considers this sufficient reason to launch a formal investigation into possible violations of the rules by Roblox.”

Under the EU’s Digital Services Act, online platforms are required to take “appropriate and proportionate measures” to ensure a high level of safety and privacy for minors.

If the investigation finds that the rules have been breached, the ACM said it could impose a binding instruction, a fine, or other penalties on Roblox.

In 2024, the ACM fined Epic Games 1.1 million euros after concluding that vulnerable children were exploited and pressured into making purchases in the Fortnite Item Shop.

News.Az