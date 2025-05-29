Early voting begins for South Korea's presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early voting kicked off Thursday across South Korea at 3,568 polling stations nationwide, five days ahead of the official presidential election to choose a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his controversial attempt to impose martial law.

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung cast his ballot in Seoul, while People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo voted in the city of Incheon earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

As of 11 a.m., turnout had been 7 percent, marking the highest on record for the same time, according to the National Election Commission.

"The insurrection can only be truly overcome through the active participation of our citizens in the election," Lee said after casting his ballot, stressing that voting is the most powerful way to exercise one's sovereignty.

After the vote, Lee will continue campaigning across several districts in Seoul, including Gangdong, Songpa, Seocho and Gwanak.

Meanwhile, Kim voted in Incheon's Gyeyang district, the constituency of his DP rival.

"If you don't vote, there's no hope for this country," Kim said, warning that voting for his DP rival will "take away freedom."

During his campaign stop, Kim visited Freedom Park in Incheon, west of Seoul, and paid tribute to the statue of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who led the pivotal Incheon Landing Operation in 1950 that helped turn the tide of the 1950-53 Korean War.

He urged voters to cast their ballots during the early voting period or on election day.

Polling stations for early voting will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

News.Az