Fire in Tashkent skyscraper contained swiftly - VIDEO

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A fire has erupted in a 19-story residential building in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The emergency call was received at 16:30 (GMT+5), and fire crews arrived within eight minutes. Thanks to the rapid response, the blaze was fully extinguishes, News.Az reports via Uzbek media.

No casualties were reported. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the property damage.

News.Az