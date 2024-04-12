Earthquake hits Türkiye's Kahramanmarash
An earthquake struck the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.az reports.
The tremor, measuring 3 on the Richter scale, was centered around the Pazardzhik region.
No casualties or damage have been reported from the quake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.