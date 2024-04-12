Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake hits Türkiye's Kahramanmarash

Earthquake hits Türkiye's Kahramanmarash

An earthquake struck the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.az reports.

The tremor, measuring 3 on the Richter scale, was centered around the Pazardzhik region.

No casualties or damage have been reported from the quake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.


