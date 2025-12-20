Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake swarm shakes Bay Area, strongest at 4.0

Earthquake swarm shakes Bay Area, strongest at 4.0
A series of earthquakes struck the Bay Area on Friday evening over a span of about 30 minutes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first tremor occurred at 7:49 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 and an epicenter nearly three miles southeast of San Ramon, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Just minutes later, at 7:56 p.m., a stronger earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 hit approximately 3.1 miles from San Ramon.

Additional quakes followed with lower preliminary magnitudes. The most recent earthquake in the sequence struck at 8:10 p.m., registering a preliminary magnitude of 2.9. Its epicenter was located about 2.7 miles from San Ramon.

The East Bay Area has been rattled by several earthquakes in recent weeks. More than 150 earthquakes jolted the area near San Ramon last month alone. On Dec. 8, a total of 10 earthquakes hit the area with preliminary magnitudes of 2.5 or above, KQED reports.


