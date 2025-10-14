EasyJet shares surge on report of possible bid interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of budget airline easyJet jumped as much as 11.5% on Tuesday, after Italian media reported potential bid interest from global container shipping company MSC.

MSC later denied any involvement in the matter, and easyJet did not immediately comment. Despite the intraday surge, easyJet stock was last up nearly 6%, marking its largest one-day gain since August 2024. Trading volumes in the first half-hour in London reached approximately 3.82 million shares—higher than the combined volumes of the previous two full trading days, according to LSEG data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

So far this year, easyJet shares have fallen 11%, compared with a 2% decline in the European travel and leisure sector index (.SXTP).

News.Az